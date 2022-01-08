B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.41) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 605.80 ($8.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 494.70 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.72.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.