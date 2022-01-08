Blockzero Labs Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $262,401.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

