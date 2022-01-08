Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Down 6.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 52,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 947,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

BLDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.