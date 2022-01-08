BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $27.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
