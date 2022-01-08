BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.