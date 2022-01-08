BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

