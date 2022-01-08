BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,105 ($28.37) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($28.37). Approximately 36,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 64,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($28.70).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,039.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,051.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Mark Little purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($27.18) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,345.20). Also, insider James Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($27.22) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($27,220.05).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

