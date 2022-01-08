BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in December

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,148. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

