BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 70,300 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

