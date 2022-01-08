BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 70,300 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.49.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
