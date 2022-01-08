Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $63,059.81 and approximately $117.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00316265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.