Bitzeny Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $63,130.84 and approximately $186.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00310863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.