Bitspawn (SPWN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bitspawn has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitspawn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00077100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.40 or 0.07349612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,782.91 or 0.99832935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitspawn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspawn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspawn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.