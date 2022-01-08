BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

