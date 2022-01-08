Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00017981 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $57,023.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010874 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 174,428 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.