Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

