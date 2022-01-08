Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 28.5% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $565.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

