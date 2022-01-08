Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 65.5% in December

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 373,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,937. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

