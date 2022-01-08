Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.77. 154,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 237,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

