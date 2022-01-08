BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $269,495.10 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $269,495.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 308.33, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

