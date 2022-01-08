Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 55.8% in December

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

