Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.69.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

