Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.69.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.18.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
