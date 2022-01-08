BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Up 1.9%

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (OTC:BBKCF) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 211,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 409,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBKCF shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

