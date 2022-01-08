Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft performance in third-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom lines compared unfavorably with the year-earlier metrics. Big Lots reported loss per share in the quarter, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales dipped year over year on soft comparable sales, which fell 4.7% against a 17.8% rise seen last year. Notably, supply-chain disruptions and significant freight headwinds marred results. For fiscal 2021, comparable sales are likely to fall low single-digits. Although management is undertaking efforts to maneuver these challenges, manufacturing and supply-chain hurdles are likely to weigh upon the company’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

BIG stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.