BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 35,724 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TFI International were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.