BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,977 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $338.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.19 and a 200-day moving average of $395.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

