BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,513 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

