BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,130 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $104.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

