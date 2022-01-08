BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $22.07 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

