BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

