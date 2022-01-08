BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,931.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,727.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,969.29.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

