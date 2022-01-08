BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 8,928 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

