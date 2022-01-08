BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 584.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

