BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 532,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

