BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 18,658 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

