BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,915,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BHP Group by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 4,541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

