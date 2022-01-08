B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of B&G Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock may face pressures in the near term. The company has been incurring input cost inflation for a while. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, dismal gross margins stemming from higher-than-anticipated input cost inflation led to year over year earnings decline. Management expects facing industry-wide cost inflation during fiscal 2022. Although, the company is on track to mitigate the impact of inflation, management does not expect to fully offset the headwinds. In addition, the company has been facing challenges related to the supply chain, including a shortfall in packaging materials, freight delays and contract manufacturing capacity. Apart from this, B&G Foods has been grappling with escalated SG&A for the past few quarters.”

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

