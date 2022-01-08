Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.