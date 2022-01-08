Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.57 or 0.07646471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.25 or 1.00046563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.