Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $11.49. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 73,549 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLI. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

