Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 316.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 124.5% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 341,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ BLI opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.