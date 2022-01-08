Berenberg Bank Raises AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target to GBX 580

AG.L (LON:AG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.83) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 562.50 ($7.58).

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

