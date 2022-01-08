Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.14).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.07 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

