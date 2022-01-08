Bender Robert & Associates Sells 3,217 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth makes up 1.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Bandwidth worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

