Benchmark Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $235.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.

BABA stock opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

