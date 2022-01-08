Benchmark Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $235.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.
BABA stock opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
