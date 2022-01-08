Belt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.