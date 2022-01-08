Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Investec began coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $$41.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Bellway has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

