Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $88.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.