Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.59

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.59 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.78). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 132.40 ($1.78), with a volume of 1,353,419 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEG shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of £202.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,330.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.