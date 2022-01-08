Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $300.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.26. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

