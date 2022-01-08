Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

BZLYF opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

