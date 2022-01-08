Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Review

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beam Global and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 23.33 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -19.05 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.70%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sigma Designs beats Beam Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

